Country stars light up the Townshend stage for Great Canadian Road Trip 2.0

Canadian country musicians Chad Brownlee, Jason McCoy and Jason Blaine lit up the Townshend Theatre stage on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as part of their Great Canadian Road Trip 2.0 tour. The musicians are touring the country, with ten stops remaining in western Canada, bringing their hit songs and friendly storytelling with them every step of the way. The Great Canadian Road Trip 2.0 was brought to town with the help of Tour de Fort, whose next presentation is Ryan McMahon on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the Fort Frances Legion.