 

Counselling service opens downtown office

3 July 2024
– Ken Kellar photo

Kaylee Heyens-McMahon, left, and Brady Heyens of NorthWest Ontario Counselling & Consulting stand in their brand-new office, which celebrated its grand opening and open house last Thursday, June 27, 2024. While the practice will still retain online/virtual capabilities with its other therapists, the office will allow those who cannot meet online, or simply prefer to meet in-person, a space to meet with a therapist face to face. The office is located at 399 Scott St., on the corner of Scott Street and Victoria Avenue.

Who's Online?
Cousineau Real Estate
Login to the Digital Edition
Your Ad Here
Times Web Design
Subscribe