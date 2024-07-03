Counselling service opens downtown office

Kaylee Heyens-McMahon, left, and Brady Heyens of NorthWest Ontario Counselling & Consulting stand in their brand-new office, which celebrated its grand opening and open house last Thursday, June 27, 2024. While the practice will still retain online/virtual capabilities with its other therapists, the office will allow those who cannot meet online, or simply prefer to meet in-person, a space to meet with a therapist face to face. The office is located at 399 Scott St., on the corner of Scott Street and Victoria Avenue.