Congratulations to the Class of 2023

The Fort Frances High School graduating class of 2023 took their walk across the stage at the Fort Frances Memorial Sports Complex last Thursday night. The arena was full of family and friends who greeted the students and acknowledged their accomplishments. FFHS vice-principal Dan Bird was the Master of Ceremonies – it will be his last graduation ceremony, as he leaves the school after 17 years. Evan Strain gave the salutatory address to his classmates and the crowd, acknowledging how far they had all come, including overcoming multiple years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.