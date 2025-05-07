Community Living Month proclaimed in Fort Frances

Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas, centre, along with dozens of supporters, staff and clients of Community Living Fort Frances and District (CLFFD) took part in a flag raising ceremony at the Fort Frances Civic Centre on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to mark the official proclamation of May as Community Living Month in the municipality. “It’s such an amazing and important organization in our community,” Hallikas said. “The town of Fort Frances is more than pleased to acknowledge the Community Living organization of Fort Frances and the District for their outstanding service, and to raise their flag as a reminder to all of this service.”