Community contributers shown appreciation

On November 22, the Municipality of LaVallee held their annual Appreciation Supper. Several groups acknowledged for their service, including volunteer firefighters, arena board, cemetery committee, waste management, library, livestock valuers, fence viewers and seniors committee. Clockwise from above: Mike Busch and Karen Bombay relaxing after a delicious meal; Some of the Guthrie United Church cooks and helpers at the Appreciation Supper. L-R Kathy Bodnar, chat McTavish, Karen McTavish, Trudy Badiuk, Bob McTavish and Nancy Cain; L-R Luke and Marissa Esselink, Megan Soucy and Stephanie and Adam Esselink enjoying the appreciation supper. L-R Steve Loshaw, Mel MacDonald and Jim Allen catching up on news and coffee.