 

Coming up next from Tour de Fort:

20 November 2024

There’s still plenty of entertainment coming down the pipe from Tour de Fort this season. On February 8, the Townshend Theatre will welcome Aysanabee, a two-time Juno Award-winning alternative artist, from Sandy Lake First Nation, left. Above, the Dirty Catfish Brass Band will head to town to usher in spring. A popular festival act from Winnipeg, the DCBB will hit the stage on March 26. Finishing up the regular passport season is Rum Ragged, right, a Juno Award-nominated folk group from Newfoundland. They’ll close out the season on April 24, but there may be a few surprise announcements from Tour de Fort, so keep an eye on their Facebook page.

