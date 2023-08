Anthony Kadikoff watches as crews take down some of the last remaining parts of the former Fort Frances Mill on August 14, 2023. Decommission of the mill has been ongoing since 2020, with several large scale implo- sions and road-closing projects having occurred in that time. The BMI group says demolition is essentially complete at this stage and are now in the early stages of construction work on a number of new revitalization projects for the former mill sites.