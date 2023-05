Barbecuers Mike Webb and Kyleigh Ossachuck happily preparing burgers for the “Barbecue To Go.” This free lunch was one of the many activities CMHAFF offered the week of May 1-7 to honour Mental Health Week. Over 400 lunches in a bag were distributed. The event was extremely well attended and one could feel the happiness of both those passing out the “well-filled lunch bags” along with the people receiving the bag. Other activities were offered during Mental Health Week.