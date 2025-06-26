Checking out the new machinery

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford and junior constituency assistant Poppy Rickford, centre, were given a tour of the ‘52 Canadians Arena brine system, part of the necessary equipment for ice making, by Town of Fort Frances operations and facilities manager Travis Rob, left, and mayor Andrew Hallikas, right, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Rickford was in town to see the results of a $156,000 investment from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to allow the town to replace a faulty brine pump and associated wiring in the arena, as well as to install a new control cabinet to comply with safety code.