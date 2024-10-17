Chamber doles out annual Business Awards

The 27th Annual Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Awards were held last night, celebrating businesses and individuals throughout the Rainy River District. The event was held at La Place Rendez-Vous, with emcee duties performed by Shane Beckett. Along with the awards, guests were also able to take part in a silent auction and Bar in a Jar prize draw.

Green’s BrandSource owner Travis Green Angela Halvorsen Smith, left, and Kathryn Pierroz Braden Smith, left, and Cathy Tysz Gord Simms, left, and Mark Caron – Ken Kellar photos

27th Annual Business Award Winners

Customer Service (Individual)

Jill Howarth – Leon’s

Customer Service (Business)

RPM Powersports

Home Based Business

Honey & Clove Design – Amanda Caron Edwards

New Business 1-3 Years:

Talk on the Street Eatery

Small Business Trainer of the Year:

JD Plumbing

Indigenous Business of the Year:

Lawn Solutions – Braden Smith

Business Woman of the Year:

Kathryn Pierroz – Riverside Health Care

Business of the Year 1-15 Employees:

Andrews Snack Shack

Business of the Year 16+ Employees:

M.L. Caron Electric Ltd.

Test of Time Award:

Green’s BrandSource