Chamber doles out annual Business Awards

The 27th Annual Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Awards were held last night, celebrating businesses and individuals throughout the Rainy River District. The event was held at La Place Rendez-Vous, with emcee duties performed by Shane Beckett. Along with the awards, guests were also able to take part in a silent auction and Bar in a Jar prize draw.
27th Annual Business Award Winners
Customer Service (Individual)
Jill Howarth – Leon’s
Customer Service (Business)
RPM Powersports
Home Based Business
Honey & Clove Design – Amanda Caron Edwards
New Business 1-3 Years:
Talk on the Street Eatery
Small Business Trainer of the Year:
JD Plumbing
Indigenous Business of the Year:
Lawn Solutions – Braden Smith
Business Woman of the Year:
Kathryn Pierroz – Riverside Health Care
Business of the Year 1-15 Employees:
Andrews Snack Shack
Business of the Year 16+ Employees:
M.L. Caron Electric Ltd.
Test of Time Award:
Green’s BrandSource