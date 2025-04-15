Candidates speak to local seniors

Candidates for the Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding were on hand at the Fort Frances Senior Centre on Saturday, April 12, 2025, to take part in a Q&A event, put on by the Retired Teachers’ Federation of Ontario. Those candidates participating included Brendan Hyatt, (CPC) left, Yuk-Sem Won (NDP), Sabrina Ree (PPC) and Marcus Powlowski (LPC), with moderation provided by Fort Frances mayor and RTFO member Andrew Hallikas. Candidates pitched their platforms and took questions from local seniors on matters including healthcare, the economy, pensions and more.