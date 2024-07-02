Canadian pride on parade

The rest of the day have been washed out by the rain, but the clouds held out long enough for residents to enjoy most of the annual Canada Day Parade held along the waterfront in Fort Frances yesterday. The event, sponsored by the Beyak Automotive Group, featured many of the regular players in the proceedings, including emergency services, the Legion, bagpipes, business- es, town officials and more. The fireworks, planned for that evening, had been postponed earlier in the weekend, and will be rescheduled for a later date this year.