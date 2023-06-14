Building a future, together

It was a day of sharing culture and building understanding in a fun way, as hundreds of students from several schools and both school boards took part in a student powwow hosted by Fort Frances High School. Many students turned out in their regalia to dance to the songs of host drum Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services and other invited drums including Agency One, Charles Friday and Broken Horn. Today Robert Moore School also hosted a powwow with special performances from flute artist Kyle Councillor and Hoop Dancer Billy Broadbent.