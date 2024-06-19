Borderland Pride crosses the border in style for2024 Pride March

The threat of rain couldn’t keep Pride supporters down as they turned out to Smokey Bear Park in International Falls, Minn., for Borderland Pride’s annual Passport to Pride March held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, as part of Pride month activities in the region. According to organizers, the walk remains the only Pride march in the world to cross an international border. Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas, as well as a representative of International Falls council on behalf of mayor Harley Droba, and sever- al other guest speakers including Borderland Pride co-chair Douglas Judson. Once departed from the park on the U.S. side of the border, the group were welcomed by more supporters at the Canadian Border Services Agency office before heading to the Rainy Lake Square, where walkers enjoyed a barbecue courtesy of Safeway Fort Frances and the RBC Fort Frances staff, and ice cream courtesy of Lou’s Sweet Treats. Other supporters of the 2024 Passport to Pride March included the International Falls Rotary Club, The Mother Pluckers, Party Rock DJ Services and Judson Howie LLP.