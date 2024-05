Brian Neilson turned 70 on April 26. A surprise party was held Saturday (May 27) evening at the Emo Legion to celebrate Brian’s birthday. Many family members and friends attended. Jerry Woolsey celebrated his 80th at a surprise party with many friends and family attending.

Tarran Romyn, Rob Rea, Jeff Davis and Murray Witherspoon attended Rob’s 30th birthday party on Saturday evening (April 27). The party was attended by a group of buddies also hitting their 30th birthday. Tarran’s birthday is May 5. Rob’s birthday was April 25. Jeff’s birthday was March 2 and Murray turned 60 on April 24.

It’s been a busy season for milestone birthdays across the district.



Murray was also honoured with a birthday parry on April 26th. Here’s wishing this group of friends, many more birthdays to come !!!