Young cyclists tackle the obstacle course at a bike safety rodeo – helmet was akey lessons at the Point Park event on Monday. Safety and fun were top of mind as UNFC, Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre and The Northwestern Health Unit came together for the event. Bike adjustments and minor repairs as well as helmet fittings were provided. Fresh fry bread sandwiches and bouncy castles were also highlights. Lori-Lynn LeDuc at UNFC has lots of events planned to keep kids active this summer, so stay tuned!