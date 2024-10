Cathy Handberg, left, is all smiles as she hugs Rainy River Future Development Corporation (RRFDC) Executive Director Angela Halvorsen Smith after her food truck and business Talk on the Street Eatery is awarded the New Business Award 1-3 Years at last night’s Chamber of Commerce Business Awards held at La Place Rendez-Vous. Dozens of people turned out to the annual event, which showcases the best of area businesses and those who work there. For the complete list of winners, see P6.