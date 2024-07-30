“Axe the Tax” on tour

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre made an appearance at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion Branch #29 yesterday as one of the stops on his tour through the north of Ontario this week. Poilievre is campaigning on his “Axe the Tax” platform, which he said includes eliminating the federal carbon tax, reducing bureaucratic red tape on new industry like mines, and increasing the housing supply. Poilievre also made a stop at West Fraser’s mill in Barwick yesterday, and had a planned stop at Manitou Forest Products this morning.