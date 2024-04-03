Fort Frances Power Corporation (FFPC) employee Brandon Bodnar, left, was presented with the certificate of completion of his Powerline Technician Apprenticeship Program by FFPC president and CEO Joerg Ruppenstein on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Bodnar becomes the newest qualified line technician with the company, and Ruppenstein noted that Bodnar completed his required training hours with excellent marks.
Apprentice no more– Ken Kellar photo
