Annual SGEI Fall Harvest event once more shares autumnal Anishinaabe traditions and more with area youth

The grounds around Seven Generations Education Institute’s Fort Frances campus were abuzz with activity last week as the organization held their annual Dagwaagani-mawindoosijigewin, or Fall Harvest event, on Wednesday, October 4, and Thursday, October 5, 2023. Students from area schools were invited to the event to take in roughly a dozen different workstations, all teaching about Anishinaabe traditions, knowledge, skills and more. Stations included teachings and demonstrations of rendering bear grease and its uses as a medicine, processing wild rice from harvest to final preparation, and the meaning of the Education Institute’s Grandfather drum. Members of the Sunset Country Métis Community were also on hand to teach how to make bannock on a stick along with Métis jigging, while inside the campus itself, students had the opportunity to learn about Treaty #3 and its contents, as well as the residential school system. Attendees were also treated to lunch both days, as well as assorted snacks from different stations along the day’s rotation, such as fish and deer meat.

