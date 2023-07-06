And the winner is… 

Riverside Foundation for Health Care is excited to announce that the winner of the June 50/50 jackpot is Kelly Plichta of Fort Frances, with the winning ticket number DD-6223007. Kelly is the lucky recipient of $9,658 with the same amount going to the Foundation. The draw was made Thursday, June 29 at 11 a.m. in the Foundation Office.

Kelly purchases tickets because it’s a good cause. She stated that she’s never won anything before so was quite excited about this windfall. Her and her daughter were in the process of planning a trip to Germany and these winnings will allow them to do some activities that they were previously going to pass on because of the cost.

Tickets for the July raffle are available now at www.riverside5050.ca or by calling the Foundation Office at 274-4803 to arrange for offline sales. Tickets are 10 for $5, 20 for $10, 100 for $20 or our best deal of 250 chances for $40. A $500 early bird draw sponsored by West End Motors and Westland Insurance will take place Wednesday, July 19th at 11:00am. Ticket sales for the jackpot close Sunday, June 30th at 9:00pm with the draw taking place Monday, June 31st at 11:00 am.

Kelly Plichta is the latest winner in the Riverside Foundation for Health Care 50/50 draw. She won $9,658, with the Foundation taking an equal amount, to use towards local healthcare. On hand for the presentation were, L-R: Dave Bryns Westland employee, Kelly Plichta winner, Kayle Veldhuisen Westland employee.

All funds raised from the current draw will be put towards the purchase of a new fridge and temperature control monitors for the Pharmacy at Riverside. At an estimated cost of ~$35,000 total we expect to have enough funds by the end of August!

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for it’s intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.