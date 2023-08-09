And the Riverside 50/50 winner is…

Riverside Foundation for Health Care is excited to announce that the winner of the July 50/50 jackpot is Amy Nielson of Nestor Falls, ON with the winning ticket number EE-5104611. Amy is the lucky recipient of $12,488 with the same amount going to the Foundation. The draw was made Monday, July 30th at 11:00am in the Foundation Office.

Amy happened to be shopping when she received the call alerting her that she had won and was happy to drop everything for a photo with the winning cheque. Her family has a trip to the Dominican planned in March so the winnings will take care of that and then some!

Tickets for the August raffle are available now at www.riverside5050.ca or by calling the Foundation Office at 274-4803 to arrange for offline sales. Tickets are 10 for $5, 20 for $10, 100 for $20 or our best deal of 250 chances for $40. A $500 early bird draw sponsored by West End Motors and Westland Insurance will take place Wednesday, August 16th at 11:00am. Ticket sales for the jackpot close Wednesday, August 30th at 9:00pm with the draw taking place Thursday, August 31st at 11:00 am

All funds raised from the current draw will be put towards the purchase of a new fridge and temperature control monitors for the Pharmacy at Riverside. At an estimated cost of ~$35,000 total we expect to have enough funds by the end of August!

Amy Nielson accepts her prize of $12,488 from 50/50 sponsors Westend Motors. The same amount stays with Riverside Foundation for Health Care, allowing them to support health care close to home. Tickets for the August draw are available now.

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for it’s intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.