All because they love to spell

A bunch of quirky kids (played by adults) take to the stage for Row i Theatre’s production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a comedy musical directed by Trevor Barker and set to run this week at the Knox United Church in Fort Frances. The musical centres around the fictitious spelling bee and the eccentric students and administrators taking part. The show runs from Thursday, July 11, 2024 through to Saturday, July 13, 2024 with advance tickets available online for $25 at ritspellingbee.eventbrite.com, or at the door for $30 dollars.