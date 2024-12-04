 

Ag society hosts appreciation dinner

4 December 2024
By Robin McCormick
West End Correspondent

The RR Agricultural Society hosted its annual Appreciation dinner on November 26th. The well attended event saw RR Agricultural Society Board members plus many volunteers at the event.

A delicious meal was served. Board president Sherri Hay shared that the up and coming plans for the fairgrounds are to build a new food concession for Borderland Racing plus to take the hydro underground. Sherry wishes to send a big thank you to the district for their continued support to the Fair Board. The upcoming next gala is May 3rd. it will be an old fashioned barn dance.

Cooks delivering the meal (L-R) Ron McTavish and Charlene McTavish, Mary Hyatt, Trudy Badiuk and Mavis St Hilaire.
Sabine and John Sawatzky enjoying an evening out at the supper.
A delicious meal was served at RR Agricultural Appreciation Supper. – Robin McCormick photos
