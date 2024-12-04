Ag society hosts appreciation dinner

The RR Agricultural Society hosted its annual Appreciation dinner on November 26th. The well attended event saw RR Agricultural Society Board members plus many volunteers at the event.

A delicious meal was served. Board president Sherri Hay shared that the up and coming plans for the fairgrounds are to build a new food concession for Borderland Racing plus to take the hydro underground. Sherry wishes to send a big thank you to the district for their continued support to the Fair Board. The upcoming next gala is May 3rd. it will be an old fashioned barn dance.