Ag Expo grows the scope of annual crop tour

On Saturday July 27, farmers from the area and some of the participants in the Northwest International Ag Expo toured a variety of farms across the district as well as the Rainy River Cattleman’s Association Sales Barn. At the Gerber farm the group discussed the Gerbers corn and bean crops. At KB Ranch and Circle H Farm they discussed beef farming and sales practices. KB Ranch has partnered with Circle H and other local beef farms to process and sell their meat products across the district, including delivery. Circle H also hosted the group for lunch. After lunch the group got a look at the sales barn in Stratton where Kim Jo Bliss discussed potential updates coming to the property and hopes for future projects and uses of the facility beyond cattle auctions. While the Times was not in attendance the rest of the tour stops were scheduled at Pinewood Crop Services, Calvin Krahn’s farm and the Tait Brothers Research project.