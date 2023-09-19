A tradition of hope

Brothers Sandy Stalker and George Walsh took part in their 45th Terry Fox Run together on Sunday. The Fort Frances event drew 41 walkers, runners and wheelers, who collectively raised $2,931 for the Terry Fox Foundation. The Terry Fox Run is an annual tradition in Canada, to continue the work of Terry Fox, who passed away from cancer before he could finish his cross-Canada Marathon of Hope. The Foundation created in his honour has raised millions of dollars for Cancer research. Runs continue this week, with the Fort Frances High School Terry Fox Colour Run this Friday, and elementary schools taking part in runs throughout the week.