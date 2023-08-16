A night of music

Visitors packed the Church of the Holy Spirit on Victoria Avenue on Friday evening for a special Summer Cabaret put on by Trevor Barker and his Row i Theatre company. The night was held as a fundraiser to help support Barker’s upcoming shows, including a youth performance of “13: The Musical.” While the night was originally intended to be held outdoors at the Rainy Lake Square, inclement weather forced the move indoors. Admission was free, but donation were encouraged, and several local vendors also set up tables to sell some of their creations to attendees of the show.