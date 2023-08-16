A night of music



Darren Derendorf served as emcee for the evening, helping to introduce the night’s performers and keep spirits up between acts. Alexis Latter entertained the crowd with her version of “Someday” from the musical version of “The Wedding Singer.” Abbey Calder, left, and Brittany Hayes Strachan closed out Friday’s show with a thrilling performance of “Take Me or Leave Me” from the fan-favourite musical “RENT.” Josie Wilson gave the audience a special preview of one of the songs from Barker’s upcoming production of “13: The Musical,” performing the song “Opportunity.” Lindsay and Kiera Strickland brought out their inner witches to perform “What is This Feeling” form the musical “Wicked.”

Visitors packed the Church of the Holy Spirit on Victoria Avenue on Friday evening for a special Summer Cabaret put on by Trevor Barker and his Row i Theatre company. The night was held as a fundraiser to help support Barker’s upcoming shows, including a youth performance of “13: The Musical.” While the night was originally intended to be held outdoors at the Rainy Lake Square, inclement weather forced the move indoors. Admission was free, but donation were encouraged, and several local vendors also set up tables to sell some of their creations to attendees of the show.