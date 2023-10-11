A-mazing fall fun

There was plenty of fun for the whole family on offer at the Kooistra farm this past weekend. Running on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8, 2023, the Fall Harvest Corn Maze was two days stuffed full of fall fun. Including two different mazes, one small and one considerably larger, families also had the chance to go on hay rides together, take a quick horse ride, pet adorable farm animals and play on an imposing hay tower. Saturday’s event also featured a silent auction. Rounding out all of the activities, a canteen selling hot chili, warm apple cider, myriad pies by the slice and more was set up, with proceeds from the entire event going to support the Cornerstone Christian School.