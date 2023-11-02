A Happy Halloween at Trunk or Treat

While traditionally an effort on the part of the Fort Frances Library Technology Centre, Fort Frances GM and the Beyak Automotive Group stepped up to hold the beloved spooky event this year following the library’s announcement they would be unable to play host. So, in spite of the cold, Trunk or Treat 2023 gave families from all over town a great evening of collecting candy and visiting participating local businesses who turned out to the event held in the dealership’s parking lot on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Just like in years past, costumes were highly encouraged, both for visitors and for participating businesses and their vehicles. Thanks to careful judging done by mayor Andrew Hallikas, Larry Cousineau and Miranda Veitch, the Northwestern Ontario Metis Child and Family Services were awarded “Spookiest Trunk,” the Fort Frances Physician’s Group trunk was given the “Most Creative” award for their “Boo Boo Crew” and Fort Frances Dental Centre was deemed to have the trunk with the “Best Theme.”