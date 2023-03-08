A gift for all seasons

 

8 March 2023
Tamara Robson and Norma Reather recently handed our calendars from CMHA Fort Frances. Tamara and Norma are both Geriatric Mental Health Workers from District Mental Health Services for adults the  60 and older Program. The calendars are very informative, with topics including mental health information, where to go for services and much more. Calendars are still available at the CMHA office, 612 Portage Ave., feel free to stop by and pick one up. There are a limited number available as they’ve been available since November.

