A festival to remember

The 2023 Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts has drawn the curtain on another year, with a spectacular Highlights Concert last week. The Festival is a month-long adjudicated festival, which takes place in a variety of venues across the District. Although it was forced to cancel in 2020, then pivot to remote models after that, this year’s Festival marked a full return to its full-scale in-person adjudicated format. Adjudicators and organizers were delighted by the return of school groups, and celebrated the breadth of amazing talent in our district. The adjudicated festival is open to everybody, who would welcome constructive feedback on their performance skills; there are no age limits. The following is a list of award winners from the Highlight’s Concert. For a full list of adjudicators, organizers, awards, bursaries and sponsors, visit ff-festival.com. If you would like to take part in the next Festival, keep an eye on the site for registration information.