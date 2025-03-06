A different kind of paint night

Fans of tabletop game Warhammer turned out to Betty’s on February 22, 2025 to take part in the store’s second paint and building night. Warhammer is a tactical fantasy game played with armies of custom miniatures that players painstakingly build and paint to their desires. There is also a more sci-fi oriented version known as Warhammer 40,000 (or Warhammer 40k.) The store has run several of these events for local Warhammer enthusiasts, with another planned to run tomorrow, Friday, March 7, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. giving fans a chance to get together, and those curious about the game to potentially swing by and see what it’s all about.