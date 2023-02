Students at Donald Young School in Emo had a truckload of special guest visitors last Wednesday, January 25, 2023, as teams of sled dogs from Borealis Dog Sled Adventures, based out of Vermilion Bay, stopped by to take the students for a sled ride around the school grounds. Each student had the opportunity to bundle up and take a ride, and some even got to meet one of the newest sled-puppies-in-training.