The Queen contestants got up and active, for charity, in the 2K a Day Challenge. Each participant was tasked with engaging in physical activity – whether walking, cycling, jogging, kayaking, farm chores or sports. The activity was up to them, but each kilometre was tracked, with the Fair Board donating $2 per km to charity. This year’s team of contestants completed the equivalent of 175 km total.

The beneficiary of this year’s donation will be announced at the crowning ceremony, which will take place Thursday night at 7 p.m., upstairs in the arena. It is open to the public, with admission set at $2. Last year, the 2K a Day donation was presented to Tamarack House in Thunder Bay to support local cancer patients and their families.