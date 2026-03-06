Northwestern Ontario schools closed following bomb threats

By Times Staff

Eleven schools across the Kenora District were closed today following bomb threats.

According to a press release from the North West Region Headquarters of the OPP, multiple schools in Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout were closed to students today following bomb threats. Police say they received information regarding the threats shortly before 7 a.m. and the schools were closed before students could arrive for the day.

School staff members and local OPP officers conducted internal and external walkthroughs at each site, and no suspicious items were located at that time. The North West Region OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the threats with assistance from the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board. Parents of students in affected schools were encouraged to contact the schools or school board for more information.

“The safety of our communities is our number one priority,” the OPP said in their release.

“The public is always encouraged to report any suspicious activity that could be a risk to public safety. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.”

UPDATE (3:13 p.m.): The OPP issued a correction that the affected schools were in the Kenora District, not necessarily all part of the Keewatin-Patricia School Board. The above story has been changed to reflect that correction.