Pop singer Danny Fernandes accused of taking thousands from aspiring musicians: CBC

TORONTO – A lawyer for Canadian pop star Danny Fernandes says the singer is confident he will be able to rebuild his career after the CBC published an investigation that alleged he took thousands of dollars from aspiring musicians.

“He is confident through our joint efforts in rehabilitation and restitution he can rebuild his trust in the public and his career to once again give back to our community the talents he has been rewarded for,” lawyer Amedeo DiCarlo said in a message to The Canadian Press on Wednesday afternoon.

The CBC investigation cites bank and legal documents, text messages and interviews that collectively accuse Fernandes of taking more than $200,000 from about a dozen people, largely in the form of loans and for career help they say never materialized.

CBC says Fernandes apologized to those he “hurt or misled” and that the singer attributed his behaviour to drug use. CBC also quotes DiCarlo as saying efforts will be made to recover any losses.

The report says the Juno-nominated artist used Facebook advertisements to sell his services as an experienced artist and industry power player who could offer career connections.

But several people who say they hired Fernandes told CBC the promised music projects either did not happen or were left incomplete.

They include a Vancouver resident who said he gave Fernandes several payments and loans totalling nearly $100,000 after responding to an ad in mid-2020.

In another case, an Ontario man said he gave Fernandes around $55,000 over a six-month period after meeting in June 2020.

CBC says the man sued Fernandes and won in 2021 but hasn’t been paid.

The Canadian Press has not independently verified the claims.

A message to Fernandes’ Facebook page seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Fernandes, 37, born in Mississauga, Ont., rose to popularity in the late aughts, winning a Much Music Video Award for his pop song “Private Dancer” and landing two 2010 Juno Award nominations for breakthrough artist and R&B/soul recording.

His older brother is hip hop/pop star Shawn Desman, who rose to fame in the same era.