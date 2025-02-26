Youth soccer kicking it into high gear for new season

Fort Frances Youth Soccer (FFYS) registration is now available online, with hopes for a great season ahead.

Registration for FFYS’s 2025 season opened on Monday and will last until March 18. With that date being a hard deadline, no late registrations will be accepted.

The spring soccer program will run for six weeks from May 5 to June 14, with the windup on the 14 which is a Saturday.

The board has opted to continue offering two options for the youngest age group which will allow for parents to choose one or two nights per week.

Parents have to register and pay online, no E-transfers will be accepted. According to a Facebook post, FFYS is eating the cost of the payment fees in order to make the process easier and most debit cards can be used online the same way a credit card works.

When it comes to registering, parents can request for their players to be on the same team as a friend and the committee will do its best to accommodate to a certain extent. All requests need to be made before teams are finalized and jerseys are ordered. Jerseys will be sponsored by the Beyak Automotive Group.

At the time of registration, parents will also be asked if they are willing to volunteer.

“No coaches = No Soccer,” the Facebook post says.

“Yes, you will be assigned to coach your own kid’s team and no you don’t need to know anything about soccer until division four/five.”

Ideally players should have soccer cleats, shin pads and socks.

Joshua Stevens is the president of FFYS this year. He says while cleats aren’t required at the lower levels, they do help a lot.

“We do typically ask that making sure that shin pads are the most important, because without shin pads, there’s a lot of danger of getting kicked in the shins,” Stevens said.

“Typically we do ask for cleats as well. This will just provide that extra traction so that there’s less slips and trips.”

The fees and schedule are posted on the FFYS Facebook page, registration can be done on ffys.goalline.ca.