WRRD Lions will be out in force at RRWT

Helping with the Rainy River Walleye Tournament is one of the major activities the West Rainy River Lions Club keeps busy at, across our District Communities throughout the year. It all comes to a grand climax at the RRWT Big Tent in Hannam Park in Rainy River this coming September 14 thru 16. Helping put up the Big Tent last week is completed.

Preparing and running both the Friday night Fish Fry and the Saturday evening Roast Pork Barbecue, again at the Big Tent takes “an all hands on board” to complete. The Fish Fry, Friday at 5:00 pm- walleye with all the trimmings is available to all as is the Saturday Roast Pork Supper again at 5:00 pm, prepared and served by “Whole Hog” Kelvin Caul and WRRD Lions members. Cost for each meal is $25.00 per person. Tickets will be sold at the door at mealtime on a first come, first serve basis. There will be no advance reserved tickets. So bring your appetite and don’t be late.

Additional food service will be available on site from Food service Trucks and the Park Canteen.

If that is not enough the Lions will also be running a Penny Table Draw with dozens of articles for anyone.

Last item on the Lions agenda will be the Draw for the 2023 Princecraft Vectra 21 Pontoon Boat from Nestor Falls Marine & Sport equipped with a 90 hp Mercury Command Thrust and a Karavan Trailer. Valued at $49,980.00 the lucky winner will be able to fish or cruise our beautiful waterways in style.

You still have time to purchase your ticket at $20.00 each. Businesses across the District have generously donated their time and staff to sell tickets on behalf of the WRRD Lions. We cannot thank them enough for their generous support Area vendors or online sales will still have tickets until Thursday evening, September 14, 2023. After that time you may purchase tickets at the RRWT Big Tent until Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 5:00 pm.

The draw itself will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Morley Twp Recreation Centre and be live streamed by video to the stage at the Big Tent in Rainy River.

Whew! A lot of stuff and a lot of work! Why bother?

This is a major fundraising event for the WRRD Lions. ALL profits from WRRD Lions fundraisers are used to support community charitable works across our communities. CNIB Guide dogs, Childhood Diabetes Foundation, Disaster relief, community food banks, youth sporting and recreation opportunities, and 4-H Clubs are just a few examples.

So here is your opportunity to financially support an organization whose whole mission is “We Serve” and have a chance at winning a fabulous Pontoon Boat.

Only 6000 tickets are to be sold on this draw operated under the rules of the Ontario Gaming Commission, Lottery Licence # M796623.