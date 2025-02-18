Win games, inspire next generation: Nunavut’s goals set in Scotties return

Nunavut is headed back to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and this year’s team is hoping to make an impact on and off the pebbled ice.

“We want to come away with a few wins and we think that’s totally within our grasp to do that,” said Leigh Gustafson about her hopes for the national women’s curling championship.

Gustafson plays third on the team and serves as vice-president of both the Iqaluit Curling Club and Nunavut Curling Association.

This year’s Scotties marks Nunavut’s return to the tournament after the team withdrew last year.

The decision to withdraw was partly due to lack of time to prepare for the national event. As well, Iqaluit curlers lost access to their rink last winter when the city rented it out for filming the CBC/Netflix/APTN comedy North of North.

Joining Gustafson in Thunder Bay, Ont., for the curling championship are team veterans Sadie Pinksen as vice-skip and Alison Taylor as lead.

Julia Weagle is Nunavut’s new skip. Based in Ottawa, she’s making her Scotties debut as Nunavut’s designated import player.

Weagle and Gustafson’s dads were the “matchmakers” who helped bring this team together, Weagle said.

Over the past year, phone calls and video chats kept the four players connected. Weagle eventually made the trip north to join her Iqaluit teammates to practise, play and take part in some clinics.

“It’s been incredible,” Weagle said, describing getting to know Iqaluit’s curling community.

“I think there’s an appetite to grow the sport as well.”

This year’s Scotties is not just about getting wins, Gustafson said. They want to be an example for Nunavut’s up-and-coming curlers.

Nunavut is also sending teams to Saskatoon for the Canadian under-18 curling championships, which start Feb. 16.

“We have some really promising junior teams that we just want to be good role models [for],” Gustafson said.

“I think we have a really good next generation coming up.”

Nunavut’s first game at the Scotties is Saturday at 7 p.m., versus one of the two Alberta teams in their pool.

The Scotties tournament runs until Feb. 21 with games airing on TSN.