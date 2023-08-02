Wicklund commits to Lake Region State College

Fort Frances Lakers forward Brady Wicklund has committed to Lake Region State College for the 2023-24 season, as a member of the Royals inaugural hockey program.

The 6’1”, 190-pound International Falls native scored 16 points in 11 games from February 9 to March 9, 2023, and added two goals in five playoff games against the Dryden Ice Dogs.

“Brady took a tremendous step forward in the second half of last season, finishing the year as our top line centre, playing on our first power-play unit, was dependable in our defensive zone and on our penalty kill,” said Lakers assistant coach and general manager, Luke Judson. “I’m looking forward to following the next chapter of his career. The whole coaching staff wishes him the best in his future endeavours. It was a pleasure working with him.”

“I’m excited to commit to Lake Region State College to continue my hockey career and education,” said Wicklund. “Thanks to my teammates, coaches, friends, and family for your support. I’m looking forward to suiting up for coach Kraft and the Royals.”

Lake Region State College’s Men’s Hockey Program will begin play in fall 2023 and will compete in the ACHA (American Collegiate Hockey Association) Division II. The ACHA men’s side is comprised of 190 schools in four regions.

For more information about the Lake Region State College Royals, visit lrscroyals.com.