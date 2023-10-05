WHL suspends Wild coach Constantine indefinitely

The Western Hockey League announced yesterday that Kevin Constantine, Head Coach of the Wenatchee Wild, has been suspended indefinitely after it was determined through an independent investigation he violated the WHL Standard of Conduct policies by making derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature.

Should Constantine wish to return to coaching in the WHL, he will be required to formally apply for reinstatement to the WHL Commissioner. Constantine will not be eligible to apply for reinstatement until July 2025 at the earliest.

“The WHL holds our players and staff to a very high standard of conduct at all times,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We have extensive programming which emphasizes the importance of always treating players and staff in a respectful manner and there is a zero tolerance for any comments of a derogatory nature. Those in leadership capacities in the WHL, in particular our Head Coaches, are expected to set examples for our players and not conduct themselves in a manner that would impact adversely on the team environment or inflict damage on the reputation of the League.”

Constantine was hired when Wenatchee was sold and moved to Washington state ahead of this season. He has previously held coaching positions with the San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New Jersey Devils as well as a variety of positions around the world including Europe and Asia.

Constantine was previously suspended for four games by the WHL in 2006, when he was coach of the Everett Silvertips. According to a Seattle Times article from that time, the coach made players eat their post-game meal and ride the team bus in their hockey equipment after a 5-0 exhibition loss.

Constantine was suspended Sunday, September 24 after the WHL’s independent reporting channel received a complaint regarding his conduct and the WHL’s independent Player Advisory Council began its investigation.

The Western Hockey League remains fully committed to continuing to provide industry-leading respect education and training through the WHL Respect in Hockey program, which is mandatory for all players and staff.