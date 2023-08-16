What’s that coming around the turn?

Have you ever heard the roar of engines coming down the stretch? Have you felt the rumble under your feet? Had a moment that took your breath away all the way up in the stands? If you’ve never had the chance to experience any of these moments, or they sound like the start to a pretty good night; then there will be plenty of action made for you on the high-banked 3/8-mile oval of the Emo Speedway! For those of you who haven’t been to the track recently or have never been to a race track before, please enjoy this brief introduction to the wild world of motorsport!

There are three classes of cars that run weekly at the Emo Speedway, the Emo Street Stocks, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, and the WISSOTA Modifieds. The Emo Street Stocks are a full-fendered race car based on road-going cars of years gone by, and are a minimum weight of 3,200 lbs. Engines are limited to an absolute maximum of 367ci or 6L, and run a two-barrel carburetor on gasoline.

The Wissota Midwest Modifieds are a slightly quicker race car as they run a fenderless body and are allowed to slightly modify the steering and suspension of the car from the original factory parts and are a minimum of 2,600 lbs. As for the engines, they are limited to a maximum of 351ci or 5.8L, and a two-barrel carburetor, similar to the Emo Street Stocks.

The Wissota Modifieds are the fastest car ran weekly at the Emo Speedway which also run a fenderless body but are allowed to use exotic materials for the bodies as well as heavily modify the steering and suspension. The drivetrains of the Wissota Modifieds are dramatically different as they are allowed a maximum engine size of 362ci or 6L, but are allowed to run a four-barrel carburetor on either gasoline or alcohol.

Throughout the night you will see the ‘flag man’ use a variety of brightly-coloured flags to communicate with the drivers. See below for a brief description of each flag. To ensure all the drivers clearly understand the officials, every driver has a Raceceiver in the car where they can hear the officials in the flag stand through a one way radio.

Green Flag – Racing is underway!

Yellow Flag – Caution! Maintain a slow and safe pace for all other drivers, volunteers or officials

Red Flag – Stop! All cars must stop where they are on track.

White Flag – One lap remaining in the race.

Checkered Flag – The race is over!

Black Flag – Disqualified, the driver is to exit the track and go straight to the pits.

Blue and Yellow Flag – Warning to slower cars that there are faster cars approaching from behind.

If you have any questions or would like a closer look at the cars, come down to the pits after the racing program, where the drivers are always willing to answer questions and may even have a photo or two of the cars for the kids! The action will start on both Friday and Saturday nights with hot laps (a brief practice session for all drivers) at 6 p.m. and racing at 6:30 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Advance tickets will be sold between 2 and 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with the grandstands opening at 4 p.m. Should rain postpone either day of racing, a rain date has been set for Sunday, August 20 with hot laps at 3 p.m. and racing at 3:30 p.m.

The Rea Memorial is the biggest weekend of the racing season at the Emo Speedway, so every driver is already eager to claim the checkered flag and bragging rights by the end of each night, but after a generous donation from Tony Hamm Trucking, there is extra prize money available with Friday’s winners taking home $500 in the Emo Street Stocks, $750 for the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and $1,000 for the WISSOTA Modifieds and $750 for the Emo Street Stocks, $1000 for the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and $1500 for the WISSOTA Modifieds Saturday night you know the drivers will be ready to fight for each inch of race track real estate, and the racing action will be can’t miss, so we hope to see you at the races!