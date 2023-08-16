Weather dampens racing but not spirits at the Emo Speedway

For the first time this season, auto racing’s mortal enemy, Mother Nature, finally won out. After long, steady rains on Friday and continuous pop-up showers Saturday, the track and pits couldn’t take another drop of water and the Emo Speedway was forced to cancel the racing action for August 4. While there is no racing action to discuss this week, there are three championship battles that are still raging late into the season, and with only three nights of racing left in the season, every point and every position on track matter more than ever.

The Emo Street Stock standings are currently controlled by members of the Kellar family who have been some of the most consistent drivers all year with point leader #54 Dean Kellar and 2nd place #45 Terry Kellar being the only drivers who have scored a finish in all 10 feature races this year and 3rd place #54X A.J Kellar who has raced in eight features, but has scored four feature wins. After a three-week hiatus mid-season and coming off a win Sunday at the Lake of the Woods Speedway, #55 Tylar Wilson is looking to close up the 189-point gap to first place. If you’re looking for an underdog to root for this weekend, keep your eyes on #583 Nathaniel Keck. Although he won’t be able to overcome his points deficit to compete for first, he has preserved through countless mechanical issues this season (including three blown motors) and will be competing in his first ever Rea Memorial.

Championship Top 3 1) #54 Dean Kellar 947pts 2) #45 Terry Kellar -71 pts 3) #54X A.J. Kellar -99 pts

In the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, a perfect run of 10 out of 10 top-10 feature finishes and five out of 10 top-five finishes this season has landed #3X Jesse Thompson the top spot in the championship standings with #59X James Lambert coming in a close second with three top fives and eight top 10s. Following closely in third, as the highest driver in points with a feature win is the #14C of Cody Ossachuk, who has been on a run of great finishes over the month of July and is beginning to close the gap on the leaders. Unlike the other two classes of cars there has yet to be a dominant driver this season, with nine different drivers taking the checkered flag this season (compared to three drivers in the Emo Street Stocks and five in the WISSOTA Modifieds) so there is no telling who will be making their way to the front of the pack during the Rea Memorial Weekend.

Championship Top 3 1) #3X Jesse Thompson 940pts 2) #59X James Lambert -54pts 3) #14C Cody Ossachuk -61pts

In the closest point battle at the Emo Speedway, the WISSOTA Modifieds are always sure to put on a great show. As we enter the Rea Memorial weekend, consistency has been key for our point leader the #4JR of Cameron Brown as he has been able to hold off all drivers so far by being the only driver to make every feature race this year. However, hot on his heals are perennial win contenders the #85 of Jeff Davis and #99 of Brody Strachan who have both made nine features and won four and three features respectively. Further down the standings, the battle for 5th place is heating up as 5th place #8 Aaron Nelson only has a five point advantage over #12 Tony Cassie in 6th and #66X Denny Trimble in 7th.

Championship Top 3 1) #4JR Cameron Brown 982pts 2) #85 Jeff Davis -18pts 3) #99 Brody Strachan -95pts

The Borderland Racing Association would like to say thank you to this week’s sponsor McDonald’s Restaurant and all of the other sponsors who help keep all of the facilities around the track open. The Borderland Racing Association would like to also say thank you to all of the fans who were able to join in on the action Saturday night and to any other fans out there, if it wasn’t for you, there would be no show for the drivers to put on! Finally thank you to all the volunteers for their hard work all week long to make sure the track is ready for the fans and drivers. If you want to skip the line this weekend there will be pre-sale tickets available at the grandstand entrance between 2 and 4 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. The action continues this Friday August 18 and Saturday August 19 with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing starting at 6:30 p.m.