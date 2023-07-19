Wave of returning Lakers announced

The Fort Frances Lakers have announced more roster moves for the 2023-24 season, which includes 10 returning players from last year’s squad.

Trever Sanderson joined the Lakers mid-season from the Red Lake Miners and contributed immediately. The 6-foot, 205-lb. forward from Prince Albert, SK posted 17 points in 23 games for the Lakers. Sanderson’s final season of junior hockey will see him take on a leadership role with the Lakers.

Ryker Watt will look to build on a productive season that saw him lead the Lakers in scoring. The 6’2 forward from Weyburn, SK posted 24 goals and 19 assists for a combined 43 points in 48 games played.

Kenora’s Reid Zurkan, above, is one of 10 players who will be returning to the Fort Frances Lakers line-up in the fall. Local players Darnell Kempf and Jack Wood are also returning tot he team. Trevor Sanderson will be returning as well, to play his final year of Junior hockey under the Lakers banner. – Allan Bradbury file photo

Defenceman Josh Greene will return to provide stability on the Lakers blue line. The 6’1”, 180-lb. Pullman, WA native recorded six points in 19 games for the Lakers during the 2022-23 season.

The 2023-24 season will also see the return of locals Darnell Kempf and Jack Wood.

Kempf will look to build on a season that saw the defenceman named the team’s most improved player. Wood developed a reputation as a dependable contributor on the ice, playing 51 regular season games at both forward and defence. Wood finished the 2022-23 season leading the Lakers in playoff scoring, posting seven points in five playoff games.

Forwards Nolan Rideout (Flin Flon, MB), Clark Scaddan (Thompson, MB), and Ian Snooks (Thompson, MB), and defensemen Branden Boress (Red Rock, ON) and Reid Zurkan (Kenora, ON) will also return to the Lakers this fall.