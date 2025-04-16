Tyler Miller resigns as Lakers head coach

Tyler Miller announced his resignation from his position as head coach, effective April 7, 2025.

Miller had been with the Lakers program for four years, beginning as an assistant coach in 2021 before stepping into the role of head coach at the start of the 2023-24 season.

During his time with the Lakers, Miller oversaw the team’s best performance since 2017.

The organization credits Miller with expanding the Lakers through the creation of the Junior Lakers AAA program, now in its second season with 10 youth summer teams in Fort Frances.

Miller will be stepping out of the head coaching role to spend more time with his family. He plans to remain involved with the organization as a member of the Lakers Board of Directors and will continue to oversee the Junior Lakers AAA programming.

Miller thanked the board for their support over his time with the team.

“I would like to thank the Lakers board for believing in me to help bring the program back,” he said. “We have accomplished a lot from when we started. Thank you to the coaching staff; Luke, Cody, Bods [Brandon Bodnar], Larry and Dwayne for all the help and hours put in at practice, skill skates, video, and games. Thank you for being on the same page with the same goals for the program.”

The board also thanked Miller for his work and commitment to the organization.

“On behalf of the Fort Frances Lakers Board of Directors, we thank Tyler for his commitment to the Lakers program, and for the major strides the team took during his time as Head Coach,” said Lakers Vice President, Sarah Kivimaki.

“Tyler’s passion for this organization and our community is evident to all those he has worked with, and his contributions have strengthened Fort Frances’ passion for hockey,” added Lakers Board Member, Mike Cuzzolino. “We wish him and his family the best.”

Miller thanked his family for their support as well.

“It is time to be with my family and watch my kids play hockey,” Miller said. “First off, I would like to thank my family; Jennilee, Noah, Jaxxy and our newborn, Banks. Without their support it wouldn’t have been possible to do this.”

Finally Miller thanked the ffans and the players he’s had the opportunity to coach.

“Thank you to the fans for supporting us. The last home game was a true testament of our hockey town. That will be a memory that will be with me for a very long time,” Miller said. “Thank you to the players for bringing back the culture and what it means to be a Laker. I am looking forward to supporting the Lakers and seeing the program continue to grow. Let’s go LAKESHOW!”

The Lakers will announce their next head coach in the coming weeks.