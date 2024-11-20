Two lakers named in SIJHL three stars of the week

The Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) has named it Three Stars for week 10 of regular season play, including two Fort Frances Lakers:

Fort Frances Lakers Gunner Paradis, left, and Pierce Gouin, centre, above, have been named in the SIJHL Three Stars for the week. The honour is given three of the league’s top performers each week. – Allan Bradbury file photos

FIRST STAR

GUNNER PARADIS, FORT FRANCES LAKERS

Games Played: 2 ⋅ RECORD: 2-0-0 ⋅ Goals Against Average: 1.50 ⋅ SAVE %: .957 ⋅ SAVES: 63

The Thunder Bay, ON native Paradis stepped in for both games this weekend against his hometown-area teams, the Thunder Bay North Stars and the Kam River Fighting Walleye. On Friday night, Paradis turned away 31 of 33 shots from the North Stars in a 3-2 win. On Saturday, the visiting Fighting Walleye peppered Paradis with another 33 shots, only being able to capitalize once. Paradis led the Lakers to two big wins at home, putting up a .957 save % and 1.50 GAA.

SECOND STAR

PIERCE GOUIN, FORT FRANCES LAKERS

Games played: 2 ⋅ Goals: 3 ⋅ Assists: 0 ⋅ Points: 3

Gouin was pivotal in this weekend’s Laker sweep of Thunder Bay and Kam River. On Friday, Gouin tallied two goals in the 3-2 win: one just over a minute into the first period, and a second to tie the game with just over five minutes to play. On Saturday, the International Falls, MN product capped the game off with a huge powerplay goal with just under two minutes to play. The Lakers would hold on to secure the victory 2-1.

THIRD STAR

NATHAN DANN, RED LAKE MINERS

Games Played: 3 ⋅ Goals: 4 ⋅ Assists: 2 ⋅ Points: 6

In three games this week, Dann (Trail, BC) posted four goals and two assists. After a two-goal effort on Tuesday at Kenora, Dann contributed a goal and two primary assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over Ironwood, before adding another goal on Saturday. Dann finished the week leading the league in goals scored with four.