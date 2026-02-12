To the Lake-ers game! Lakers hosting fishing themed promos for Family Day weekend

The Lakers have partnered with Rusty Myers Fly-In Outposts and other local fishing and tourism businesses to use the weekend to celebrate lake life in the Fort Frances region.

With the announcement from the province noting that the Family Day weekend is a free fishing weekend, and with temperatures creeping up, it may be the one of the last chances for some to get out on the ice and catch a fish, and the Lakers are looking to celebrate that will some special features during this weekend’s games.

Rather than the usual Friday-Saturday series, the Lakers will host the Sioux Lookout Bombers in a Sunday-Monday series instead.

The Lakers will be sporting custom made Rusty Myers Tackle Vest jerseys, which will be auctioned off in support of the Lakers organization.

Fort Frances Lakers’ Ronnie Bender shows off the custom tackle vest jersey the Lakers will be wearing during this weekend’s special games against the Sioux Lookout Bombers. The jerseys will be auctioned off following the games to help support the Lakers. – Fort Frances Lakers photo

The online auction has already opened with bids starting at $100 for each jersey. At the time of publishing, Carter Deschamps’ jersey leads the team bids at $200, with Fort Frances native Teagan Wrolstad in second at $150.

The auction can be accessed via the Lakers Facebook page at facebook.com/fortfranceslakers .

Sunday’s game starts at 4:45 p.m. and will feature a bucket hat giveaway for the first 40 youth fans through the doors at Ice For Kids Arena. The team will also be doing t-shirt tosses in the stands during the TV timeouts of the first and second periods. All fans will have the opportunity to enter for door prizes made up of various donations from local fishing and tourism businesses.

Puck drop for the Family Day game on Monday is at 12:45 p.m. and will feature a Lakers Coozie giveaway, with the first 100 fans through the doors receiving a Lakers coozie. Coozies will also be available for purchase at the Lakers Beer Garden for $4 each. There will also be t-shirt tosses and door prizes at Monday’s game.

Following the game, the Lakers will host an autograph line, in conjunction with the Family Frost Festival. Players will be available with free posters to sign.

Including the Family Day weekend games, the Lakers have just five home games left this season. After the team’s best regular season in recent memory, the team will be looking to make a deep run in the playoffs and will play host to a first round playoff series as they eye a first or second place finish in the league’s regular season standings. The Lakers wrap up the season at home against the Ironwood March 12 and 13.

The Fort Frances Lakers hold a two-point lead at the top of the standings going into this weekend’s SIJHL action.