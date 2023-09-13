 

Tips on catching the big one

13 September 2023
Staff

Walleye are one of the most popular species to catch in the Rainy River district, and for good reason – they’re one of the tastiest. The anglers in local tournaments make finding the big ones easy, but for notice anglers, walleye can be tricky to catch. Here are a few pointers from Ontario.ca, on where to find walleye, and how to get them biting. Happy fishing!

Habitat

  • a range of river and lake conditions
  • from cold, clear water to warm, weedy and stained water

  • soft mud bottoms to flooded timber, rubble or bedrock
  • preferred cover – weed, wood, rock

Angling Tips

  • walleye avoid light—best times to fish are morning and evening, and cloudy or overcast days
  • take almost any bait or lure in spring, and feed well in fall
  • more challenging to catch in summer
  • cast or troll with spinners or minnow-imitating plugs
  • troll with worm harness rigs of spinners and beads
  • still-fish, drift or troll live baits on slip-sinker or “bottom-bouncing” rigs
  • ice fish with jigs, jigging spoons or minnows

Common Baits

  • jigs tipped with soft plastics, live bait or bucktail
  • minnow-imitating plugs
  • minnows, earthworms, crayfish

