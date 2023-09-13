Tips on catching the big one

Walleye are one of the most popular species to catch in the Rainy River district, and for good reason – they’re one of the tastiest. The anglers in local tournaments make finding the big ones easy, but for notice anglers, walleye can be tricky to catch. Here are a few pointers from Ontario.ca, on where to find walleye, and how to get them biting. Happy fishing!
Habitat
- a range of river and lake conditions
- from cold, clear water to warm, weedy and stained water
- soft mud bottoms to flooded timber, rubble or bedrock
- preferred cover – weed, wood, rock
Angling Tips
- walleye avoid light—best times to fish are morning and evening, and cloudy or overcast days
- take almost any bait or lure in spring, and feed well in fall
- more challenging to catch in summer
- cast or troll with spinners or minnow-imitating plugs
- troll with worm harness rigs of spinners and beads
- still-fish, drift or troll live baits on slip-sinker or “bottom-bouncing” rigs
- ice fish with jigs, jigging spoons or minnows
Common Baits
- jigs tipped with soft plastics, live bait or bucktail
- minnow-imitating plugs
- minnows, earthworms, crayfish