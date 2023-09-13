Tips on catching the big one

Walleye are one of the most popular species to catch in the Rainy River district, and for good reason – they’re one of the tastiest. The anglers in local tournaments make finding the big ones easy, but for notice anglers, walleye can be tricky to catch. Here are a few pointers from Ontario.ca, on where to find walleye, and how to get them biting. Happy fishing!

Habitat

a range of river and lake conditions

from cold, clear water to warm, weedy and stained water

soft mud bottoms to flooded timber, rubble or bedrock

preferred cover – weed, wood, rock

Angling Tips

walleye avoid light—best times to fish are morning and evening, and cloudy or overcast days

take almost any bait or lure in spring, and feed well in fall

more challenging to catch in summer

cast or troll with spinners or minnow-imitating plugs

troll with worm harness rigs of spinners and beads

still-fish, drift or troll live baits on slip-sinker or “bottom-bouncing” rigs

ice fish with jigs, jigging spoons or minnows

Common Baits