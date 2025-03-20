Thunder Bay’s AAA Kings announce new strategic partnerships

Following a parent survey in the fall, along with a lengthy review of both its development program and competitive play, the Thunder Bay Kings Hockey Club is excited to announce its partnership with Northern Ontario AAA Hockey League (NOHL) and the Great North U18AAA League (GNML) for the upcoming 2025/26 season. Over the next three years and pending approval by the OHF and Hockey Canada, the Kings will work with the NOHL and GNML to establish a strong hockey program that reduces costs, continues to be competitive and brings games closer to home.

Thunder Bay Kings President Brent Rau was excited to make this announcement: “Thunder Bay Kings are deeply committed to the development of our players. Our focus goes beyond just winning games, we want to cultivate well-rounded athletes who are prepared for the challenges of competitive hockey and life. We believe that by participating in these leagues, we better meet our regional family needs, including strong development, reduced costs, continued exposure and an opportunity to enjoy watching our players, right here in Thunder Bay.”

The Northern Ontario AAA Hockey League hosts U12AAA to U15AAA hockey among four, now five, teams across Northern Ontario. As the Kings work towards and advocate for single age group development or AAA teams across the younger ages, this league supports AAA hockey at the younger development ages while reducing season costs with a reduced travel schedule.

This allows the Kings program to prioritize player development while creating a positive hockey experience and a continued focus on excellence both on and off the ice. The NOHL will offer four travel weekends, one weekend at home, plus one playoff weekend.

With a more structured seasonal focus going into the 2025/26 season, the Kings are excited to announce the U16AAA team will be playing in the Great North U18AAA league where both U16 and U18 teams play against each other. There are currently nine teams in the league, playing showcases across Northern Ontario. The GNML will offer six travel weekends, one weekend at home plus one playoff weekend.

The GNML has enjoyed some successes with its teams over the past three years, having 12 and 13 players drafted to the OHL in 2023 and 2024 respectively. For those who can’t travel, the GNML games are broadcast on FloSports for a low fee.

The Thunder Bay Kings U18AAA team will continue to play in the GTHL for this upcoming season. The U18s will play a 36 game season against twelve teams. In addition to this, there will also be some exhibition games against some of the Northern teams as they travel to Thunder Bay.

The U18AAA branch playoffs will be held in Thunder Bay, while the Telus West regionals will be played in Saskatchewan in 2026. The U18 players can continue to expect over 90 and 110 hours of off and on ice training, plus mental health training, focused individual skills and team development. The GTHL offers continued exposure and the highest possible level of play. Organization and team fundraising efforts will help to reduce costs to play in the GTHL.

The Thunder Bay Kings acknowledge its key partners, including Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association, Northern Ontario AAA Hockey League, Great Northern U18AAA League, Greater Toronto Hockey League and Hockey Northwestern Ontario and thank them for their continued support. The Kings also thank player families for their understanding and continued commitment for this upcoming season. The Kings remain dedicated to fostering a supportive and welcoming environment for all its athletes, promoting skill development, sportsmanship, and a love for the game of hockey.

For more information and updates regarding the Thunder Bay Kings and its AAA hockey program, please visit http://www.thunderbaykings.com or contact Brent Rau, President at president@thunderbaykings.com.