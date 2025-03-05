Third period comeback sends Muskie girls hockey team to OFSAA

The Muskies gave up a tough goal 30 seconds into Saturday afternoon’s final against the Thomas Aquinas Saints, a deflection made it past goaltender Danielle Schram, and the Muskies struggled on offense for about three quarters of the game, but all that matters is what’s on the board after 60 minutes.

The Muskies and Saints girls teams have fought hard against each other all season in tournaments and league play and have traded wins back and forth, but the two meetings in NORWOSSA play saw the Saints win 4-2 in Fort Frances and then 5-4 in Kenora.

The Saints came into the playoffs undefeated in league play while the Muskies were close behind in second. In the semifinals, the Muskies beat the third place Dryden Eagles 5-2 and the Saints beat the fourth seed Beaver Brae Broncos.

Muskies head coach Jordan Larson said that despite giving up a second goal early in the third period that could have been a nail in the coffin for the team who were struggling to break onto the scoreboard, the atmosphere on the bench was largely positive.

“I think we never doubted each other, which is the big thing,” Larson said.

“I think the second period got a little frustrating but after that second intermission we talked and said ‘we just need one, if we get one we’ll get another one.’”

The Muskies failed to score from distance as their skilled players danced down the ice and were forced to shoot from far out or were taken down as they entered the zone by the Saints aggressive defense. The Kenora team took several penalties and the Muskies powerplay struggled.

As the third period passed the midpoint with the Muskies on the powerplay, defender and team captain Ophelia Lucas-Engberg carried the puck in deep and made an attempt on net. Off the rebound Lucas-Engberg passed the puck to a pinching Sienna Tom who put it in front of the net to forward Sayler Easton, who broke the ice for the Muskies at 10:59 of the third period.

32 seconds later it was Bella Fry who lost her defender and stayed in front of the net picking up a feed from Sophia Tanguay and poking it home to tie the game at two apiece.

The Muskie boys, warming up for their own upcoming final, watched on from the running track behind the Saints net cheering on their schoolmates, siblings and, in some cases, girlfriends.

Marlee Bliss passed to Sienna Tom, who found senior Marissa Kenny in the slot. Kenny skated the puck in and rifled a shot into the Saints net to give the Muskies their first lead of the afternoon.

After three goals in 2:54, the Saints called a timeout, but the Muskies defense and Schram kept the net empty, securing the championship.

It was all smiles for the Fort Frances High School Muskie Girls Hockey Team at last weekend’s NORWOSSA tournament as the team claimed their chance to head to OFSAA playoffs later this month. The Muskie girls took their final game against the Thomas Aquinas Saints on Saturday, March 1, 2025. –Allan Bradbury photo

After the game Larson praised Schram’s work in net.

“I don’t think we win that game without Danielle, she played huge for us,” Larson said.

“She was the backbone of our team, and has been, she was great.”

“I’m so proud of Danni,” Lucas-Engberg added.

“I knew she could do it and obviously those two shots that did go in were not her fault at all, they were tough goals, but she really held us in ‘til the end, so I’m really proud of her and she deserved this win more than all of us.”

Larson also lauded the team’s four seniors for the way they’ve played in the final.

“Our four seniors, Marissa scoring a big goal for us, Ophelia on the first goal. She was the key contributor on that rush, taking it around the net, then it came out. They play such an important role in every aspect of our game,” Larson said.

“Avery (Sinclair) defensively. Danielle in net there are so many good things about them, all four of them. They’re great leaders, and that’s why we have such a great bunch.”

Lucas-Engberg called the OFSAA qualification a culmination of her high school hockey career.

“It’s kind of crazy because in grade nine we won but there was no OFSAA (Due to ongoing COVID issues), so we couldn’t go then,” she said.

“Then having lost in my Grade 10 year in the semis, my Grade 11 year in the finals and this is my senior year getting to go to OFSAA, it’s surreal, it’s so exciting. I’m so proud of the team and how far we’ve come and it’s just great for these older girls who have been around for a while to get to go.”

Larson praised the team for the season they’ve had and the way they practice.

“This is such a cool group of kids to work with,” Larson said.

“They show up and they want to improve every single day, there’s never a day off at any practice.”